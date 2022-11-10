DLB’s Keller, Yale sign letters to Minot State

Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale
Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Wednesday was the first day of the fall signing period for high school athletes.

Schools across the Minot area held ceremonies honoring their achievements

At Des Lacs-Burlington High School, Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale both signed their intentions to Minot State next fall.

Lauryn will play golf and Carson will play basketball.

Carson missed last season after injuring his knee while playing football for the lakers

“I had a lot of time to reflect and think about what I wanted to do, with a big injury for me last year. I had a lot of time to sit down and think about, ‘How am I going to approach this?’ Just sit down and attack it day by day, and I’m glad that it came out like this,” said Carson.

”If I’m being honest, I forgot the date and the time. It was exciting! I’m glad I got to finally get it finalized and get everything on paper,” said Lauryn.

