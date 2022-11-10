Clearing crosswalks

Snow blowing custodians
Snow blowing custodians
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of you may have already been outside shoveling all or a portion of your driveway and sidewalk. Custodians at schools across the street were still at work and say they’ve recently had more work added to their winter to-do list.

Even though there’s no students at this elementary school, the custodians here still have work to do. Besides cleaning and daily maintenance, they have shoveling...and snow blowing...and more shoveling. These crosswalks are about a block and a half away from the school and also need to be shoveled out. At Northridge, the duty falls back on the custodians. “We have three custodians here at Northridge and we’re all three responsible, we all take turns,” said Blaine Clooten who has been a custodian at the elementary school for 20 years. When there isn’t snow on the ground, they are fairly visible and easy to avoid. But once they are covered up, snowplow drivers say they are hard to spot and even more difficult to maneuver around. “Because they stick out, so, yeah they’re difficult if they’re not marked or sometimes the markers get knocked off of them, yeah we end up hitting them,” said Chad Shiermeister who is the Crew Leader of the Street Department for the City of Bismarck. Schiermeister says if a plow hit one of the crosswalks that jut out into the street it can cause damage to plow but so far no one has reported running into any.

The City of Bismarck also reminds residents not to push snow into the streets as this can slow down their efforts. They say to pile excess snow in a parking lot or put it on your lawn.

