Century’s Ron Wingenbach talks Dakota Bowl, travel to Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century Football is the story to follow from this year’s NDHSAA football postseason. After beginning the year 0-5, the Patriots have won five of their last six after barely squeaking into the playoffs at 3-6.

After beating two of the state’s best in the quarter and semifinals, Century has two tough tests this week: Fargo Shanley, and the weather.

