Century’s Ron Wingenbach talks Dakota Bowl, travel to Fargo

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century Football is the story to follow from this year’s NDHSAA football postseason. After beginning the year 0-5, the Patriots have won five of their last six after barely squeaking into the playoffs at 3-6.

After beating two of the state’s best in the quarter and semifinals, Century has two tough tests this week: Fargo Shanley, and the weather.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coach Ron Wingenbach
Coach Wingenbach interview
BSC Volleyball
Bismarck State Volleyball goes into national tournament as 14-seed; will played 3-seed Cowley College in first round
10PM Sportscast 11/09/2022
10pm Sportscast 11/9/2022
Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale
DLB’s Keller, Yale sign letters to Minot State