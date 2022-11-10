Bismarck State Volleyball goes into national tournament as 14-seed; will played 3-seed Cowley College in first round

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State Volleyball clinched a spot in the NJCAA DII national tournament with a two-game sweep of Central Community College this past weekend.

After their Region XIII and North Plains District titles, the Mystics will be the nation’s 14th seed at the national tournament next weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As #14, they match up with #3 Cowley College, out of Arkansas City, Kansas. Cowley placed second at last year’s tournament.

First round serve is set for November 17 at 9 a.m. CT.

The Mystics last appeared in the national tournament in 2019, winning their first two matches. That team finished fourth in the country.

