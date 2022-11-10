Bismarck State Volleyball goes into national tournament as 14-seed; will played 3-seed Cowley College in first round

BSC Volleyball
BSC Volleyball(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State Volleyball clinched a spot in the NJCAA DII national tournament with a two-game sweep of Central Community College this past weekend.

After their Region XIII and North Plains District titles, the Mystics will be the nation’s 14th seed at the national tournament next weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As #14, they match up with #3 Cowley College, out of Arkansas City, Kansas. Cowley placed second at last year’s tournament.

First round serve is set for November 17 at 9 a.m. CT.

The Mystics last appeared in the national tournament in 2019, winning their first two matches. That team finished fourth in the country.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-impact winter storm advisories
Wed. Night UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota with blizzard conditions
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
ND Powerball prize winners
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed
New Starbucks location
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 11/09/2022
10pm Sportscast 11/9/2022
Lauryn Keller and Carson Yale
DLB’s Keller, Yale sign letters to Minot State
Darik Dissette
Minot’s Dissette, leader of state title run, commits to NDSU
vb
Evening Sportscast 11/09/22