Approaching storm already impacting air travel in western ND

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The approaching storm is already impacting some air travel to and from our viewing area from out west.

All arrivals and departures of United Flights between Denver, and Minot, Bismarck, and Dickinson were canceled, as well as American flights between Dallas and Bismarck.

There were also delays in Williston.

Your News Leader will keep following how the storm impacts travel.

For updates on flights, check your airport’s website:

Bismarck Airport

Minot International Airport

Williston Basin International Airport (XWA)

Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport

