Approaching storm already impacting air travel in western ND

Air travel impact
Air travel impact(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The approaching storm is already impacting some air travel to and from our viewing area from out west.

All arrivals and departures of United Flights between Denver, and Minot, Bismarck, and Dickinson were canceled, as well as American flights between Dallas and Bismarck.

There were also delays in Williston.

Your News Leader will keep following how the storm impacts travel.

For updates on flights, check your airport’s website:

Bismarck Airport

Minot International Airport

Williston Basin International Airport (XWA)

Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Advisories
Wed. PM UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota with blizzard conditions
Serious injury crash on I-94
Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon
Evan Darden
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

New Salem Holsteins
Holsteins hit the road early to Fargo with impending storm
FILE - winter weather at the airport
Jamestown Regional Airport to stay open through storm
North Dakota State Legislature — Democrat vs. Republican
North Dakota Republicans dominant in midterm elections
Youth tourney headed to Minot
Youth hockey tournament headed to Minot’s Maysa Arena in June