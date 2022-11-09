Woman accused of stealing nearly $58,000 from Mandan man in email fraud scheme

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - An Indiana woman faces felony charges after police say she took nearly $58,000 from a Mandan man in an email fraud scheme.

Police claim 30-year-old Bountouraby Kaba used an email address that was one letter different from a Quality Title employee’s email to get a man to wire transfer her thousands of dollars in what he thought was a property purchase transaction. The transfer occurred in July. Mandan detectives traced the transfer to Kaba in Indianapolis.

Kaba told police that the man was a customer of her fashion shop who made a “big order” of clothes and “some kind of hair.”

Kaba is charged with computer fraud and theft in Morton County. Her initial appearance was Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.