Woman accused of stealing nearly $58,000 from Mandan man in email fraud scheme

Bountouraby Kaba charged in email fraud scheme
Bountouraby Kaba charged in email fraud scheme(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - An Indiana woman faces felony charges after police say she took nearly $58,000 from a Mandan man in an email fraud scheme.

Police claim 30-year-old Bountouraby Kaba used an email address that was one letter different from a Quality Title employee’s email to get a man to wire transfer her thousands of dollars in what he thought was a property purchase transaction. The transfer occurred in July. Mandan detectives traced the transfer to Kaba in Indianapolis.

Kaba told police that the man was a customer of her fashion shop who made a “big order” of clothes and “some kind of hair.”

Kaba is charged with computer fraud and theft in Morton County. Her initial appearance was Tuesday.

