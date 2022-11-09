Wish granted for dying veteran in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Allen Baumstarck, a dying Navy veteran in Fargo, had his final wish granted. That wish was to feel the rush of the wind on his face while riding a motorcycle one last time.

“It’s such an honor, I don’t know if I can find the right words to describe it. It’s really amazing to be able to do this for people at a time when they need it.” said Kelly Economon, a hospice nurse at the Fargo VA.

“I don’t even think we have the words to show what it means to us just to be able to honor them.” said Amanda Mosbrucker, the acting hospice coordinator.

Numerous bikers from across the Fargo-Moorhead area gathered outside to give the 65-year-old Baumstarck an escort on his final drive. Despite the wind and rain, they still showed up support the veteran.

“I actually like it a lot.” said Baumstarck.

Baumstarck served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980.

