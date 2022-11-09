Unofficial: Mark Fox elected to third term as MHA Nation tribal chairman

Mark Fox
Mark Fox(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - Voters on the Fort Berthold Reservation have elected Mark Fox to a third term as chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes.

Fox received 58.4% of the vote, compared to his challenger, former chairman Tex Hall, who received 41.6% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the tribe’s election committee.

Fox was first elected chairman in 2014, and again in 2018.

In the only other election on the reservation, Robert White was elected tribal councilmember for the Four Bears segment, with 53.75% of the vote, over Edward Danks, who received 46.25%, according to the committee’s unofficial results.

The committee said the results are unofficial and they will likely gather Wednesday to certify the results.

