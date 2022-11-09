Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota

ND Powerball prize winners(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North Dakota for the November 7 Powerball drawing.

One $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minot and the other $100,000 ticket prize was won in Mandan.

The $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, resetting the jackpot to $20 million for the drawing on November 9.

