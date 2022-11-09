Three Republicans elected to new legislative district west of Williston

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Republicans were elected in the newest legislative district west of Williston.

Todd Beard was named State Senator for District 23, while Scott Dyk and Nico Rios were named State Representatives. All three ran unopposed. They are new to state politics, but say they are excited to learn in the legislature and represent northwest North Dakota.

“I’m new to this. I’m not sure what I am getting myself into, but I think it will be a good time. I look forward to representing the new district,” said Rios.

“I’m going there to actually effect change for our area,” said Beard.

Their terms officially begin on December 1.

