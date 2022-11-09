Sports Spotlight: Century’s Claire Bauman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century volleyball has been the team to beat over the past decade plus. They seem to reload their roster every year with a new wave of college-ready athletes. Claire Bauman came on the scene as a sophomore, and was one of those athletes. Bauman goes into this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Claire Bauman is one of the best hitters in the state, but after playing the sport of volleyball for years, the skill wasn’t acquired until she got to Century.

Claire Bauman: “I started hitting my freshman year of high school. I was pretty small in middle school. I was libero for club season, setter for club season. Then they needed a middle hitter, I grew a couple inches, and I fit in right where I was supposed to.”

Her first varsity experience came as a sophomore.

Jamie Zastoupil: “She really came onto the scene as a sophomore. She came into that postseason for us and no one had any idea who she was, or what she was capable of. She just has this amazing vertical. We say she can fly, she can hang in the air, and it’s really hard to defend.”

As a senior, college volleyball is next for Claire, but as she puts a bow on her Century career, she hasn’t her taken her time as a Patriot for granted.

Bauman: “I know I’m never going to get to play on a team like this one at Century, and it breaks my heart because I don’t want to leave my friends and family that I made through the Century program. So hopefully somewhere I can just fit right in, somewhere where I get to be apart of.”

Her Century family has been important, but her real family has had a big influence on her career.

Bauman: “We play all the time together. We just love hanging around. We have a volleyball net in our backyard and that’s something we love to do together, so it’s just a good way to bring us all together.”

Bauman and her team are preparing for the west-region tournament after going unbeaten in 20 WDA matches. She says the success of the program is directly influenced by the positive culture.

Bauman: “The culture here at Century is just unmatched. I feel like my sophomore year when I got called up to play varsity at the state tournament, it wasn’t a competition, it was ‘you’re with us, you can make mistakes’, and they don’t get mad at that. Volleyball is a game of wins and losses. You win points, you lose points, but it’s about how you recover and how your teammates bring you out of the groove you’re in.”

