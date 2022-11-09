South Dakota voters reject recreational marijuana legalization

Recreational marijuana legalization has been a hot button topic in South Dakota since the...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.

South Dakotans, including a sizable number of Republicans, voted to legalize marijuana possession in 2020, but that law was struck down by the state Supreme Court in part because the proposal was coupled with medical marijuana and hemp. This year, recreational pot stood by itself as it went before voters.

Pot legalization advocates in South Dakota were vowing to try again in two years as their measure failed. Matt Schweich, who led legalization campaigns in the state in 2020 and this year, pointed out that the midterm electorate was less amenable and argued that pot legalization would eventually happen.

But opponents hoped that the proposal’s defeat sent a message.

“I like to think that this country is going to turn around and South Dakota set a good example,” said Rhonda Milstead, a Republican legislator who helped organize the opposition campaign.

In Colorado, where recreational marijuana has been legal for nearly a decade, voters on Tuesday took up a proposal that would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances. If approved, it would make Colorado the second state to take such a step. The vote was too early to call early Wednesday.

Melody Finley, a Republican in Little Rock, Arkansas, said she voted for the state’s legalization measure because she thinks it can help some people for certain conditions.

“If you can buy alcohol, you can buy that, too,” Finley, 47, a dance instructor, said.

But Rick Huffman, a voter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, voted against that state’s legalization proposal, two years after supporting recreational marijuana on South Dakota’s ballot in 2020.

“I’ve got a kid that’s a teenager now,” he said. “So I think it’ll eventually happen, but maybe I’ll wait until my kids grow up.”

