Sean Cleary projected to win District 35 Senate seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republican Sean Cleary is projected to win the State Senate seat in District 35, the district representing central Bismarck, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

With all precincts reporting, Cleary received 60% of the vote with incumbent Democratic Sen. Tracy Potter getting approximately 40% of the vote.

The seat has been held by Democrats for the past eight years, and Republicans saw this election as an opportunity to grow their super majority in the State Senate.

Cleary works for the Medora Foundation and is a former staffer for Senator John Hoeven and Governor Doug Burgum.

