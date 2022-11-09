Scott Burlingame wins special Minot City Council election

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Scott Burlingame has been elected to the Minot City Council, to fill the spot vacated by Tom Ross when he was elected Mayor of Minot, in of the closest races across North Dakota in the 2022 election.

Burlingame received just under 53% vote, compared to former state lawmaker Roscoe Streyle, who received just over 46%.

Burlingame is also the current executive director of Independence, Inc., and is involved with other nonprofits.

This was his second run for Minot City Council.

