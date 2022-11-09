Bismarck Public Works prepares for winter storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A large portion of the state will be blanketed with several inches of snow over the next couple of days. Preparations are well underway at Bismarck Public Works to tackle the storm.

Snow is not the only thing rolling into the capital city right now. Snowplows are preparing for their big day.

”We got plows out on all the loaders today, we are doing that right now. Our blades we are getting ready to go here, our sanders are ready to go,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader.

The city is already hard at work pre-treating some streets on Tuesday and more on Wednesday. The brine mixture helps to prevent bonding between the ice and pavement, making it easier to scrape.

”We are going to get the street open first, that is our main priority and then after that, we will sand everything we can,” said Schiermeister.

The wind might provide a big challenge for the crew. If the visibility gets too low, they might have to pull equipment off the street.

”And then at that time, we will stage some of our equipment at the fire station so if there is an emergency, we will plow the fire trucks and EMS to wherever they need to go,” said Schiermeister.

The crew divides the day into two 12-hour shifts for 24 hours coverage. There are 16 people on a shift, but the department is still in need of more crew members.

”Just be patient with us this year, because we are shorthanded and a lot of new guys, it’s probably not going to go as fast as we would like,” said Schiermeister.

Bismarck Public Works plows about 1,520 miles of roadway.

The Bismarck-Mandan area will be under a blizzard warning starting Thursday at 12 a.m.

