Measure 1 projected to pass: term limits will go into effect in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans voted to approve Measure 1 by a vote of 63.3% to 36.7%, which will limit lawmakers to eight years in each chamber and governors to two terms. It won’t apply to statewide and federal office holders. The measure will be placed in the North Dakota Constitution and will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. The language of the measure follows:

This initiated measure would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution. Under the measure, an individual could not serve as a state legislator for a total of more than eight years in either the North Dakota House of Representatives or the North Dakota Senate, separately. It also would prohibit an individual from being elected as Governor more than twice. Service as a member of the legislature or election to the office of governor before the effective date of this measure would not count towards an individual’s eight-year or two-election limit. An individual would not be allowed to serve a full or remaining term as a member of the legislature if serving the term would cause the individual to serve a total of more than eight years in that particular house. Any amendment to this article could not be proposed by the legislature, but only by citizen initiative. The article would become effective on January 1, 2023 if approved by the voters. If the measure conflicts with any other provision of the constitution, the measure states it would prevail over the other constitutional provision.

The measure had a tumultuous time getting on the ballot. More than 46,000 signatures were submitted by the sponsoring committee in February, the most for any ballot measure in state history. However, Secretary of State Al Jaeger determined the petition was insufficient. At the time, he said there were issues with the petitions, including forged circulator signatures; circulators who were not U.S. citizens; and bonuses paid to some circulators based on how many signatures they gathered, which is prohibited. He accepted only 25,884 signatures, well below the 31,000 required to get on the ballot.

In response, the sponsoring committee challenged Jaeger’s decision, taking the matter all the way to the North Dakota Supreme Court. They argued that Jaeger erred when he rejected the signatures and when he didn’t consider subsequent affidavits by a notary in question as a correction. They said Jaeger was wrong when he inferred “false in one thing, false in all things.”

In September, the justices of the Supreme Court unanimously determined that applying “false in one, false in all” is contrary to the law and did not find precedent to support Jaeger’s decision, the move that landed the measure on the ballot.

A number of statewide public officials, including Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler, Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, Public Service Commissioner Sheri-Haugen Hoffart, Secretary of State Al Jaeger, and Attorney General Drew Wrigley publicly opposed the measure, writing in an October letter, “Limiting legislators to two four-year terms will result in less informed and less experienced representatives and will transfer power from elected legislators to unelected agency heads and special interests.”

Governor Doug Burgum, who was first elected in 2016, campaigned on term limits, and supported the measure recently.

