Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated.

Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.

According to the DOJ’s investigation, Camacho arranged and strategically orchestrated multi-pound deliveries of methamphetamine from Mexico, and payment for said deliveries, through three-way phone calls made from the South Dakota State Penitentiary. The prison recorded those calls used as key evidence in his trial. Camacho recruited numerous co-conspirators to aid him in his organization, which included current and former inmates and individuals known to them from the outside community. Camacho is the last of 22 defendants involved in this drug trafficking organization to be found guilty.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the IRS Criminal Investigation team. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Hodges and Paige Petersen prosecuted the case.

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell says a federal jury trial in Sioux Falls released the verdict on Nov. 3, finding Camacho guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering on top of his 31 to 64-year prison sentence for Terroristic Threats and use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

According to the DOJ, the charges, due to sentencing guidelines in Camacho’s case, carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in custody and/or a $10 million fine, life of supervised release, and a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Camacho was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2021.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and a sentencing date has not yet been set. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather advisories as of Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday
Serious injury crash on I-94
Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon
Evan Darden
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Recreational marijuana legalization has been a hot button topic in South Dakota since the...
South Dakota voters reject recreational marijuana legalization
Highnooners Toastmasters club
Highnooners Toastmasters club celebrates 50 years
Bountouraby Kaba charged in email fraud scheme
Woman accused of stealing nearly $58,000 from Mandan man in email fraud scheme
Matt Rosendale wins
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race