John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson elected to Ward County Commision

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Voters in Ward County elected John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson to the county commission, defeating Alan Walter and Lance Makeeff.

With all precincts reporting, John Fjeldahl received 28.9% of the vote, Jason Olson got 28.7% of the vote, Alan Walter received 27.3% of the vote, and Lance Makeeff got 14.5% of the vote.

Commissioners serve four-year terms.

John Fjeldahl was the lone incumbent in the race. Commissioner John Pietsch chose not to seek re-election.

