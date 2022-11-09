Highnooners Toastmasters club celebrates 50 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of things have changed in the past 50 years.

From the price of gas (a gallon of gas averaged $0.36 in 1972) to the average family income (in 1972, the average family earned about $11,000 a year).

But one thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the success of one local Toastmasters group.

The Highnooners Toastmasters club was formed November 1, 1972.

Fifty years later, the club is still helping people overcome their fear of public speaking.

This is no ordinary Toastmasters meeting. This is a celebration. The Highnooners Toastmasters Club #1371 was formed 50 years ago. Mike Deisz was a charter member. He recalls starting the club and rocking the boat a little by letting women join.

“I couldn’t think of any reason why they shouldn’t. They joined and did well. And they were good speakers,” said Deisz.

The Highnooners club is one of the first clubs in the world, if not the first, to allow women to become members. June Hanson was one of those women.

“I was kind of afraid, a little shy, but what a pleasure it was to come together,” she recalled.

Now, 50 years later, women like Hanson, and men like Deisz continue the Toastmasters tradition of not only becoming better, more confident speakers, but also becoming better leaders in the community.

The Highnooners meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at BSC. You can learn more about the group on their website.

