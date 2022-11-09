Elon Musk changes his mind about Twitter’s gray checkmarks

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by The Washington Post.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Twitter CEO Elon Musk has changed his mind about verification badges.

The company started rolling out a gray verification checkmark with the label “official” early Wednesday morning for major media outlets, government accounts, and some public figures.

Then, hours later, the new checkmarks started disappearing.

When a user questioned Musk on why his checkmark disappeared, he responded, “I just killed it.”

Musk also tweeted, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t.”

The gray checkmarks were to replace the blue ones that indicate someone’s identity has been verified.

The blue ones will now come with the updated monthly-paid Twitter Blue subscription service and will no longer verify an identity. Instead, a blue checkmark will just serve as a paid subscriber badge.

A Twitter spokeswoman clarified Musk’s tweets, saying the gray checkmark will still be part of the Twitter Blue launch, but they are focusing on government and business accounts to start with.

She said Musk meant they are not giving the label to individuals right now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

