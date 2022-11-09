Dickinson library board hears from residents on sex education book

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Public Library board is one step closer to making a decision on a book some believe is pornographic.

Board members heard from residents in support of and against the sex education book, Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human, on the library shelf.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening at city hall to accommodate the number of people there.

Some residents talked about banning the book completely, while others believe it should be in a restricted area.

“Parents have the right to choose, if parents aren’t doing their job, then the legal system comes involved, but the schools and the libraries, our tax-payer funded library should not be making this available to any child who walks up and gets it,” said Thea Lee, Sentinel Butte.

“I think it’s a beautiful book, and I love that in the title it talks about it’s more than just gender identity and sexual topics, it’s being a human being, we have all had these feelings, questions,” said Nikki Anderson, Dickinson.

The board motioned to have a special meeting to discuss the public’s comments further before reaching a decision on where the book belongs.

