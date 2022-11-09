Despite loss, US House candidate Cara Mund calls race a win for women, independents

Cara Mund
Cara Mund(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Independent Cara Mund looked to pull off an upset against incumbent Kelly Armstrong in the U.S. House Race, but fell short. Despite the attempt, her concession was a message of success and hope for the future. 

After the race for U.S. House was called Tuesday night, Independent Cara Mund said it was a step forward for women’s rights.

”The fight’s not over. Just because we don’t have the seat doesn’t mean we can’t be vocal,” said Mund.

She ended up polling more than 35% of the vote, most coming from women concerned about abortion rights following the supreme court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

”I hope that my race has made people feel seen, feel heard, feel validated. I’ve heard from so many women that they want to run for office. Independents as well. That in of itself is a win,” said Mund.

She congratulated her opponent, Kelly Armstrong and said that she hopes he is transparent and held accountable.

For now, Mund said plans on taking a break from politics; instead focusing on her profession as a lawyer.

Mund said she fears the state legislature will try to increase the number of signatures required to make it more difficult for independents to run.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Low later this week
UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday
Evan Darden
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
Bismarck Police in the snow on Monday
Bismarck Police respond to weather related accidents
Kaityln Holmes and Stephen Holmes
Hunting Family Traditions: father and daughter cherish the quality time spent hunting together
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

ND Measure 2
Measure 2 projected to fail, recreational cannabis will not be legalized statewide
Corey Lee
Corey Lee projected to win Stark County Sheriff
North Dakota Measure 1
Measure 1 projected to pass: term limits will go into effect in 2023
John Fjeldahl (left), Jason Olson (right)
John Fjeldahl and Jason Olson elected to Ward County Commision