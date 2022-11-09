Despite loss, US House candidate Cara Mund calls race a win for women, independents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Independent Cara Mund looked to pull off an upset against incumbent Kelly Armstrong in the U.S. House Race, but fell short. Despite the attempt, her concession was a message of success and hope for the future.

After the race for U.S. House was called Tuesday night, Independent Cara Mund said it was a step forward for women’s rights.

”The fight’s not over. Just because we don’t have the seat doesn’t mean we can’t be vocal,” said Mund.

She ended up polling more than 35% of the vote, most coming from women concerned about abortion rights following the supreme court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

”I hope that my race has made people feel seen, feel heard, feel validated. I’ve heard from so many women that they want to run for office. Independents as well. That in of itself is a win,” said Mund.

She congratulated her opponent, Kelly Armstrong and said that she hopes he is transparent and held accountable.

For now, Mund said plans on taking a break from politics; instead focusing on her profession as a lawyer.

Mund said she fears the state legislature will try to increase the number of signatures required to make it more difficult for independents to run.

