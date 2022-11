STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Corey Lee is projected to win the Stark County Sheriff’s position, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

With all precincts reporting, current Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee received 69.5% of the vote with Fern Moser getting 29.8% of the vote.

Both candidates have law enforcement experience in the area.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.