Allen Koppy projected to win Morton County State’s Attorney

Allen Koppy
Allen Koppy(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Allen Koppy is projected to win the Morton County State’s Attorney position, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

With all precincts reporting, Koppy received 53.6% of the vote with Gabrielle Goter getting approximately 46% of the vote.

Koppy fired Goter in September following complaints about workplace harassment and bullying.

She was lead prosecutor in the Chad Isaak murder trial last year.

