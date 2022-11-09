Allen Koppy projected to win Morton County State’s Attorney

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Allen Koppy is projected to win the Morton County State’s Attorney position, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

With all precincts reporting, Koppy received 53.6% of the vote with Gabrielle Goter getting approximately 46% of the vote.

Koppy fired Goter in September following complaints about workplace harassment and bullying.

She was lead prosecutor in the Chad Isaak murder trial last year.

