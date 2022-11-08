Williston DOT District looking for snowplow operators

Snowplow
Snowplow(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Department of Transportation is trying to fill a need in the Williston area ahead of winter weather events.

The department is reporting a shortage of snowplow operators in the Williston District that could impact snow and ice operations this winter.

The district is at about 75 percent of its normal staffing capacity. To address public safety, there is a plan to reallocate resources from other areas during winter weather events.

The Department of Transportation is hiring CDL drivers at www.dot.nd.gov/careers.

