Who’s behind the Walter/Olson campaign signs in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You may have seen campaign signs around Minot, or even received flyers in the mail, encouraging Minot residents to vote for candidates Jason Olson and Alan Walter in the commission election.

The signs have generated some questions about whose behind the campaign, so Your News Leader dug into the matter.

The signs and mailers are from the nonprofit “Brighter Future Alliance” by Pat Finken.

Finken said he invested in the campaign to support Olson and Walter since they live in Minot, so the commission would have Minot representation.

Finken said he has not communicated with either candidate, as he cannot by law, and Olson and Walter have both reiterated that they have not been campaigning together.

Your News Leader asked Finken about questions in the public regarding his intentions with the campaign.

“No. I have no intention of bringing anything before the Ward County Commission. This is about the opportunity to endorse what I think are two very important people, very good candidates, at a time that’s very important,” said Finken.

Finken added that, while he has invested in the county commission race, his non-profit has invested more in opposition to Measure 2 on this year’s ballot.

