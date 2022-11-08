Voting underway across North Dakota

Voting in Bismarck
Voting in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m.

Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.

“Whether your candidate wins or loses doesn’t make any difference. You exercised your right to vote,” said Duane Friedig, inspector of the voting center.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

