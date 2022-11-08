Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State troopers say two people from Bismarck went to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash on icy roads Monday around 2:30 p.m. as the snow fell.

It happened about five miles west of Mandan when a pickup crossed the median and hit a semi-tractor trailer.

The two people inside the pickup, a 28-year-old female and a 25-year-old male, were ejected.

The crash blocked westbound traffic on I-94 between exits 147 and 140 for about an hour and a half.

This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.