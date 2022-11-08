Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon

Serious injury crash on I-94
Serious injury crash on I-94(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State troopers say two people from Bismarck went to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash on icy roads Monday around 2:30 p.m. as the snow fell.

It happened about five miles west of Mandan when a pickup crossed the median and hit a semi-tractor trailer.

The two people inside the pickup, a 28-year-old female and a 25-year-old male, were ejected.

The crash blocked westbound traffic on I-94 between exits 147 and 140 for about an hour and a half.

This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaityln Holmes and Stephen Holmes
Hunting Family Traditions: father and daughter cherish the quality time spent hunting together
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Bismarck Police in the snow on Monday
Bismarck Police respond to weather related accidents
Viewer photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
Evan Darden
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan

Latest News

Food donated to the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry
Bismarck neighborhood makes annual donation to Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry
DOLLLAR GENERAL
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
Secure Energy's 13-mile landfill
Landfill Northwest of Williston granted TENORM License; air monitoring requirement not yet reached
Snowplow
Williston DOT District looking for snowplow operators