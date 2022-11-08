‘State of the Cities’ addresses challenges and achievements for Bismarck/Mandan

Downtown Bismarck
Downtown Bismarck(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The two adjoining cities of Bismarck and Mandan can seem different, yet in many ways the same. Tuesday, at the State of the Cities news conference, both cities addressed accomplishments, challenges and outlooks for the future of their towns.

The city of Bismarck discussed new projects for the upcoming year, such as water treatment and sanitary sewer operation changes. The city is hoping to receive funding during the upcoming legislative session. The city of Mandan highlighted their Main Street Excellence Award given at the Main Street Summit last month and the new lighting display opening later this month on Main Street. The city also discussed the Memorial Highway construction challenges they face.

“We’re one community. What’s good for Bismarck is what’s good for Mandan. And what’s good for Mandan is good for Bismarck. We need to work together,” said Mike Schmitz, Bismarck mayor.

“And not only all the good things, but some of the challenges that we face, because we have a lot of commonalities,” said Tim Helbling, Mandan mayor.

Both cities are hoping to come together to combat workforce shortages in the area.

