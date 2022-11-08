Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Friday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.

Here are the probabilities for 6″+, 8″+, and 12″+ of snow.

6"+ Snow Probability (KFYR)

8"+ Snow Probability (KFYR)

12"+ Snow Probability (KFYR)

The greatest impacts from the storm will occur on Thursday, with the heaviest snowfall rates, which could easily exceed one inch per hour, most likely to occur Thursday afternoon. Snow should taper off from west to east Thursday night into Friday morning.

Impacts Timeline for Wed. through Fri. (KFYR)

The current Winter Storm Watch area is highlighted below.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wed. night through Friday morning (KFYR)

Precipitation could begin in southern North Dakota as early as Wednesday night, and by early Thursday morning, widespread precipitation is expected across southern North Dakota. Temperatures aloft may be warm enough over the southern James River Valley for an initial period of freezing rain. If this occurs, one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible prior to the change over to snow, which should occur by Thursday afternoon.

Timing of the winter storm: Wed. at 9 p.m. CST (KFYR)

Timing of the winter storm: Thurs. at 11 a.m. CST (KFYR)

Ice accumulation forecast (KFYR)

Widespread blowing snow impacts are expected where the greatest snow accumulations occur with wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Expected wind gusts on Thursday at 1 p.m. (KFYR)

The Winter Storm Severity Index is shown below, which provides an indication of the level of winter precipitation (snow and ice) severity and its potential related societal impacts.

Winter Storm Severity Index (KFYR)

Winter Storm Severity Index scale (KFYR)

