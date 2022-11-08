Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan

Evan Darden
Evan Darden(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington state man is in custody after Bismarck police claim he intended to sell large quantities of fentanyl pills.

Evan Darden, 31, was booked into the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center last Thursday. Police say they found Darden in possession of 870 fentanyl pills and a source told police Darden picked up 2,000 fentanyl pills in Washington to be delivered in Bismarck/Mandan. According to court documents, Darden admitted to police he received multiple shipments of fentanyl pills to sell.

He’s charged with possession with intention to deliver and is held on a $50,000 cash bond.

