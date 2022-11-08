Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Wells County round house

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip,” we travel to Wells County in 1994.

Cliff Naylor showed us a unique round house with a unique purpose.

The town of Hurdsville has 62 residents and was founded three years after the Round House was built.

The Hurd Round House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

