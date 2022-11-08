New University of Mary athletic complex unveiled

New University of Mary athletic complex rendering
New University of Mary athletic complex rendering(Courtesy: University of Mary)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State-of-the-art sports facilities are coming to the University of Mary and students won’t have to leave campus.

University Executive Vice President Jerome Richter says a new multi-million-dollar athletics complex will begin construction by fall of 2023. More than 2,500 fans will fit in the grandstands. Richter said he’s excited for the families to experience home games.

“I want the experience of his family and everybody’s family to be mine where you get to come to campus, you get to experience the beautiful community and also the excitement of what’s happening there,” said Richter.

The athletics complex is under Phase II of University of Mary’s Vision 2030 Capital Campaign totaling more than $272 million worth of new campus facilities, renovations and infrastructure.

