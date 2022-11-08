National Rifle Junior Olympic qualifier: teen from North Dakota going far

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knowing gun safety, and how to shoot a gun is one thing, but for one Bismarck teen, perfecting his shot and striving for new personal records is what drives him.

Travis Harper is gearing up to represent North Dakota in the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships. What started as a fun family pastime, has quickly become a driving passion in his life.

“I want to be able to go to the Olympics multiple times and by the end of my high school career I want to get into the top three and make the podium,” said Harper.

Harper’s coach at the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association, says that unlike most sports which can be physically demanding, shooting is a mental game, and he believes Harper has what it takes to go far.

“It’s really up to the shooters or competitors, it’s up to them how far they want to compete in this thing. It’s really, anybody can do this thing, and if you have the drive and dedication to go as far as you want to go, that’s how far you’ll go,” said Tom Thompson, the coach of the Bismarck Mandan Rifle and Pistol Junior Program.

In January, Harper shot in the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championship. He not only qualified for the Junior Olympics with his scores but also shot his personal best, right there in front of the Olympic judges.

“Some of my top scores for air rile were actually at the Junior Olympics, I shot in the 5.90′s or the 5.80′s,” said Harper.

While he still has fun and enjoys the sport, for Harper, shooting is something he takes seriously. In preparation for his competition in December, he has upped his training from twice a week to three times, each training session being one to two hours long. He also has trained and practiced with Olympic shooters to better his skills.

“He’s one of these guys that seem to be pretty dedicated about this sport, he’s been putting a lot more effort in the last year and a half or so,” said Thompson.

Harper has only been shooting for sport for two years, and has already received high scores and praise from multiple competitions he has competed in. His coach believes that if he continues this driven path, success will come flying at him.

At only 14, Harper’s top score is in the 5.90′s. The highest score in that division is a 6.00.

