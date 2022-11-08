More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton, ND.

Two more investigations have been opened since our last report.

Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated.

At this time, no violations have been listed, but the cases remain open.

By law, OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.

