More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton, ND.

Two more investigations have been opened since our last report.

Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated.

At this time, no violations have been listed, but the cases remain open.

By law, OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.

Previous Coverage: Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Previous Coverage: Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond

