Minot city offices closed in observance of Veterans Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All Minot city offices will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

There will also be no public transit for the day.

Some offices that will be affected are City Hall, Public Works and Engineering.

There will be no garbage collection on the holiday. The next pick-up day will be Nov. 15.

Call 701-852-0111 if there is a water service emergency.

The offices and public services will return to normal schedules on the following Monday.

