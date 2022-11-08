Meet the four candidates running for the Ward County Commission

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – There are four candidates running for two open spots on the Ward County Commission.

John Fjeldahl is the only incumbent in the race.

He’s a lifelong farmer who also runs a small construction business with his wife.

He’s served on the county commission since 2006.

Fjeldahl said he wants to continue focusing on infrastructure, managing county sales tax, as well as other major county projects.

He said he wants to continue his role in economic development for the people of Ward County.

“We have some economic development discussions going on throughout the county, and I’m interested in staying involved in that discussion to make sure we make the best use of taxpayers’ dollars, and to continue to protect people’s property rights, and those interests for people in the county,” said Fjeldahl.

Jason Olson worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years with the Minot Police Department, serving as the department’s chief for roughly eight years before retiring.

He said he wants to focus on the use of taxpayer money and public resources, and roads and maintenance.

Olson said he was looking for a new challenge in public service, and with his police background, he sees himself as a good fit for the commission.

“One of the things in law enforcement, you’re a problem solver. And so, from the time I was a patrol officer all the way up to chief is you’re analyzing facts, gathering information, and having to make a decision, and in large part that’s what county commissioners do. You need to listen to all sides, and arrive at a solution and a decision that’s best for everybody,” said Olson.

Lance Makeeff is a newcomer to local politics, but sees himself as the right fit for the commission.

A Minot State grad, Makeeff is a seed rep, and works as a local sports referee.

Makeeff said he wants to focus on the impact of invasive weeds such as waterhemp and palmer amaranth.

He says he also wants to ensure safe elections, and focus on lowering taxes.

“I just want to make sure the taxpayers are represented, and everybody is treated economically fair throughout the county, and I want to represent 100% of the county and all the taxpayers, and everybody in Ward County,” said Makeeff.

A familiar face in local politics in Ward County is looking to return to the commission.

A former North Dakota National Guardsman, Walter served two terms as commissioner from 2012 to 2020.

He also serves on various boards in the community, involving water usage, and previously served as Minot Public Works Director.

Walter said he wants to work on combining some concepts for the Southwest Bypass Project, work on improving roads for new farming equipment, and put focus on the budget.

“I feel we need to have some representation for the citizens of the community that pay taxes along with the farm communities. I’m running for that reason, and to address some of the issues as they come along,” said Walter, at a public forum last month.

Commissioners serve four-year terms.

Current Commissioner John Pietsch chose not to run for re-election.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.