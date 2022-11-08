Landfill Northwest of Williston granted TENORM License; air monitoring requirement not yet reached

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Secure Energy’s 13-mile landfill is one step closer to being able to dispose of TENORM.

Last week, the state’s Department of Environmental Quality issued a Radioactive Materials License to the company. Chuck Hyatt, the Director of the Department’s Division of Waste Management said they feel the company can meet all state regulations.

While Secure has the license, they will not be able to dispose of TENORM until they meet air monitoring requirements, which has not been completed yet.

Several comments were made to the department during the open comment period earlier this year. Some were against approval, but Hyatt says nothing would suggest Secure could not meet regulations.

