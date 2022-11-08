Facebook post causes confusion for NDGOP voters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican Party in North Dakota is dominant: they have a supermajority in the Legislature and control every statewide office. But, in the lead-up to election day, party infighting has led to confusion for GOP voters.

If Measure 1 passes, lawmakers and governors will be subject to term limits. But recent social media posts have confused voters.

On a Facebook group called North Dakota Republicans — which is a private forum for sharing conservative ideas — some posters were encouraging a “yes” vote on Measure 1. The posts have confused some people, who mixed up personal opinions on the North Dakota Republicans page with the official position of the Republican Party.

“There’s a blue checkmark next to the North Dakota GOP page, making note that Facebook has verified it as a real page. When I went to the North Dakota Republicans page, the admin was listed as one of the main supporters of Measure 1. So, it comes down to doing a little bit of research and just understanding what you are clicking on and donating to before you actually make that purchase,” said Alison Ritter, senior public relations specialist at Odney.

The chairman of the North Dakota GOP called the group “deceitful,” especially because they “obtained contributions that donors intended for NDGOP.” The group’s administrator, however, says there’s nothing misleading about it.

“In the disclaimer of the group, it clearly states it’s an unofficial group, it’s not the official group of the state party. So, there are people sharing information on measure 1, they share all kinds of information in that group,” said group administrator and district 38 GOP chairman Jared Hendrix.

The GOP doesn’t have an official position on term limits, but the state party chairman and a number of elected Republican officials have publicly opposed the measure. Governor Doug Burgum has been a supporter of term limits since he was first elected governor in 2016.

