Construction continues through winter weather

Road construction in the snow
Road construction in the snow(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck usually takes on between 20 and 30 construction projects each construction season, with the first snow of the year usually being a good indication of when that season is over.

City engineers say projects usually wrap up the first week of November, but not this year. The city still has road cones up and crews working even as the snow falls and the wind blows.

“We’re still waiting on some light poles and some traffic signal infrastructure and some crash attenuation cushions, but most of the concrete work is completed. All the concrete for the road and curbs and the majority of the sidewalk is completed. They’ll just be some catch-up items to finish next spring once weather allows,” said Gabe Schell, Bismarck city engineer.

Schell says if the projects aren’t critical and the parts they need won’t be delivered in a timely fashion, then they will put away the traffic cones and wait until the spring to resume work.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware out for entire 2022-2023 Arizona Women’s Basketball season
Kaityln Holmes and Stephen Holmes
Hunting Family Traditions: father and daughter cherish the quality time spent hunting together
Phillip Dewey Bergquist
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

Latest News

FILE - voting
An overview of the issues on the North Dakota ballot
Minot offices closed on Veterans Day
Minot city offices closed in observance of Veterans Day
New University of Mary athletic complex rendering
New University of Mary athletic complex unveiled
Evan Darden
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan