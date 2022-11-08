Construction continues through winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck usually takes on between 20 and 30 construction projects each construction season, with the first snow of the year usually being a good indication of when that season is over.

City engineers say projects usually wrap up the first week of November, but not this year. The city still has road cones up and crews working even as the snow falls and the wind blows.

“We’re still waiting on some light poles and some traffic signal infrastructure and some crash attenuation cushions, but most of the concrete work is completed. All the concrete for the road and curbs and the majority of the sidewalk is completed. They’ll just be some catch-up items to finish next spring once weather allows,” said Gabe Schell, Bismarck city engineer.

Schell says if the projects aren’t critical and the parts they need won’t be delivered in a timely fashion, then they will put away the traffic cones and wait until the spring to resume work.

