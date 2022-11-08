Burleigh County polling sites delayed 20 minutes on Election Day

Polling locations experience delay
Polling locations experience delay
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The director of Burleigh County Emergency Management says some voters were delayed 20 minutes on Tuesday morning as polling locations experienced computer check-in issues.

The issue impacted eight of 18 polling stations in the county.

The computer check-in process assists election workers to distribute the appropriate ballots to voters at the right polling location.

Officials say a regular update “affected the configuration of poll pads” but the issue was resolved in 20 minutes.

Election officials add that the computer check-in process does not affect the way ballots are cast, counted and tabulated.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. local time Tuesday.

