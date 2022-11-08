Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association says anyone can become a great shooter

Shooting
Shooting(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many sports, physical skills can be built upon, but when it comes to shooting it’s a bit different.

Unlike sports such as football, basketball, etc., shooting is all about the mental game. Tom Thompson, a coach for the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association, says that shooting is only 10% psychical — the real talent comes from drive, determination and focus.

“It’s pretty nice because anybody can do this game, you just have to be able to think and concentrate a lot. It’s really a nice gender-neutral sport, most boys and girls compete at the same time and the same course of fire,” says Thompson.

According to Thompson, those who succeed have the mental strength needed to make them great. Many of his students have received high scores and praise in the 33 years he has been coaching the junior program.

Of all the shooters in North Dakota, only about a dozen will qualify for the Junior Olympics.

