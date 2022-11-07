Williams, Marshall help NDSU run over Western Illinois 56-17

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYCOMB, Ill. (AP) — TaMerik Williams and TK Marshall each ran for more than 100 yards and had two touchdowns as North Dakota State routed winless-Western Illinois 56-17 on Saturday.

Williams had 120 yards rushing on 12 carries and Marshall added 118 on six carries. Marshall had the longest scoring run of the game, a 65-yarder early in the fourth quarter. North Dakota State (7-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, ran away from the start with Kobe Johnson’s 47-yard touchdown run on the Bison’s first play from scrimmage.

The Bison, who have won eight straight against Western Illinois (0-9, 0-6), finished with 454 yards rushing on 55 carries and scored seven of their eight touchdowns on the ground. They attempted just five passes and Marques Sigle scored on a 43-yard pick-6.

Clay Bruno was 21-of-36 passing for 188 yards and threw two touchdown passes and four interceptions for the Leathernecks.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware out for entire 2022-2023 Arizona Women’s Basketball season
Phillip Dewey Bergquist
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
Rail bridge
Rail bridge could vanish from view
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow

Latest News

Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware out for entire 2022-2023 Arizona Women’s Basketball season
U-Mary Marauders logo
Four Marauders named to soccer all-conference team
sportsball
Evening Sportscast 11/04/22
Cardinals softball
Surrey and Nedrose form co-op softball team for 2023 spring season