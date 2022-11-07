Wachter students find fun fundraiser to pay for trip to Washington, D.C.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 15 years, Erica Quale has taken a group of eighth graders to Washington, D.C. It’s an optional school trip; students pay for it themselves.

But every year, Mrs. Quale does everything she can to get as many students on the trip as possible.

That includes fundraisers; they sell everything from raffle tickets to cookie dough.

This year, she’s putting an old-school twist on a fundraiser that she hopes might help more students afford the trip to the nation’s capital.

You might say, Jax Heck doesn’t have a crafty bone in his body.

“Not at all. I don’t even do art,” said Heck, an eighth grader at Wachter Middle School.

But on this night, Heck is determined to be an artist. He and a few buddies from school are making flag pins, using just beads and safety pins.

Brayden Schock has done this before, when he was in first grade.

“It’s coming back. I’ve got a lot of memories,” said Shock.

He’s hoping he can make enough of these pins to create some new memories in Washington, D.C. These pins are a fundraiser for their upcoming trip to the nation’s capital.

“I want every student here to go. I think that it would just be awesome for them to experience it. Everything we learn in eighth grade; they get to see everything,” explained their teacher, Erica Quale.

While they work, they talk about the things they’re most excited to see.

“I’ve never been there before,” said Heck.

“I’m looking forward to learning about how the Declaration of Independence was written,” added Schock.

At just over $2,400 per person, these boys know every penny they can earn will help.

“This trip is expensive,” said Michael Moran, a Wachter eighth grader planning to go on the trip.

“I’m not very into crafts, but it’s a fundraiser to help,” added classmate Zach Tschosik.

Tschosik hopes to make at least a dozen of these pins. He’s slowly getting the hang of it.

“It’s getting easier as we go on,” said Tschosik.

And he knows the trip will be a little extra special, because of the work he’s putting into it now.

If you’d like to purchase a flag pin, follow this link to the order form.

