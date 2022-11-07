St. Joseph’s Church Williston recieves American flag from US Capitol

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Willison now has a close connection to Washington D.C.

Students and staff requested a replacement for their current flag after years of wear and tear. The school was presented with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. The flag gifted to the school holds special meaning as it once flew over the heart of American democracy.

“A special significance too that it was flown over the U.S. Capitol. So, for our kids to be aware of how we’re all connected, again a great day for our school and kids,” said Father Russell Kovash.

Mayor Howard Klug and several local veterans were on hand for the ceremony.

St. Joe’s sixth graders raise and lower the flag daily.

American flag at St. Joesph's Church Williston (KFYR)

