Second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow contest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In preparation for the winter season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation added more snowplows to their fleet and needs your help naming them.

The second annual Name-A-Plow contest is back for 2022. In 2021, more than 850 North Dakota residents entered their submissions. NDDOT officials select the funniest, most clever submissions for each of the eight districts.

“Our main goal for this Name-A-Plow contest is to engage with the public, have a little fun, but also to promote snowplow safety, and make sure everyone drives safely this winter season,” said David Finley, assistant communication director of NDDOT.

NDDOT wants to remind the public to be patient with snowplows — they will pull over and let the public pass them periodically. It is best to stay back five car lengths to avoid “white out” and limited visibility.

The winner from the 2021 Name-A-Plow contest was Bismarck’s Darth Blader, who will soon be out ensuring our roads are safe this winter.

