Second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow contest

Last year’s name a plow winner, Darth Blader
Last year’s name a plow winner, Darth Blader(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In preparation for the winter season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation added more snowplows to their fleet and needs your help naming them.

The second annual Name-A-Plow contest is back for 2022. In 2021, more than 850 North Dakota residents entered their submissions. NDDOT officials select the funniest, most clever submissions for each of the eight districts.

“Our main goal for this Name-A-Plow contest is to engage with the public, have a little fun, but also to promote snowplow safety, and make sure everyone drives safely this winter season,” said David Finley, assistant communication director of NDDOT.

NDDOT wants to remind the public to be patient with snowplows — they will pull over and let the public pass them periodically. It is best to stay back five car lengths to avoid “white out” and limited visibility.

The winner from the 2021 Name-A-Plow contest was Bismarck’s Darth Blader, who will soon be out ensuring our roads are safe this winter.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from the scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware out for entire 2022-2023 Arizona Women’s Basketball season
Kaityln Holmes and Stephen Holmes
Hunting Family Traditions: father and daughter cherish the quality time spent hunting together
Phillip Dewey Bergquist
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

Latest News

Hess kits
Hess Corporation donates over 6,400 kits to support STEM education in North Dakota
MHA Nation Chairman Election
Mark Fox, Tex Hall face off in MHA Nation chairman election
Holiday foods
Higher food costs impacting holiday grocery shopping
Coal Creek Station
North Dakota’s delegation responds to President Biden’s comments about coal plants