Montana Representative Matt Rosendale faces several challengers for upcoming midterm election

GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - Population growth in the 2020 Census provided Montana with an additional congressional district, with the border being drawn between the western counties like Flathead, Missoula, and Gallatin; and the central and eastern parts of the state. The eastern district, known as District 2, features a race between Representative Matt Rosendale, Penny Ronning, and Gary Buchanan.

Matt Rosendale is seeking his second term in Congress. He’s a rancher from Glendive who has served in both the state House and Senate and was the State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner in 2017.

Rosendale said he’s proud of his accomplishments over the past two years, including several bills supporting veterans such as the PACT Act. He said his top priorities if reelected are to establish a budget and secure the southern border.

“We were able to get a lot of things passed through Veteran’s Affairs that are going to fulfill our promises that our country has made our veterans and that they certainly deserve and earned,” said Rosendale.

Democrat Penny Ronning is looking to unseat Rosendale this week. She recently served as a Billings City Councilwoman and has worked to improve efforts against human trafficking, including forming a county task force.

Fueled by Rosendale’s voting record, she said she can be a better voice for Montana. Her biggest priorities are handling inflation, supporting farmers, and improving healthcare.

“It was time to continue to rise up within my community and my state, and say we need representation that actually stands for Montanans,” said Ronning.

Gary Buchanan is the third candidate running as an independent due to his split voting record. He said he considers himself a true independent who has worked under both republican and democratic governors. Buchanan owns an investment firm and has been in many statewide positions including the First Department of Commerce Director and Chairman of the Montana Banking Board.

Buchanan said he is embarrassed by Rosendale’s voting record and he has the background necessary to tackle inflation and crime.

“I think a strict, fiscal policy — what congress can control in terms of spending — is critical to get inflation down,” said Buchanan.

Both Buchanan and Ronning have slammed Rosendale for voting against several bills, including a resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and awarding medals of honor for Capitol Police involved in the insurrection. Rosendale said several additions were made to those bills that he disagreed with, such as giving President Biden unlimited financial and military power and including a fallen police officer that died in a separate attack that Rosendale said he felt should have been individually honored instead of grouped with the others.

“I have conducted myself and voted in the manner that I told everyone I would,” said Rosendale.

Elected candidates will officially take their seats in congress on January 3.

Democrats currently own a slim majority in the US House, but Republicans said they feel ongoing inflation and policies from the White House could allow them to take control following Election Day.

