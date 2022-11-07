Mark Fox, Tex Hall face off in MHA Nation chairman election

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Voters on the Fort Berthold Reservation will be heading to the polls Tuesday to elect a chairman.

There are two familiar names in tribal politics on the ballot.

Incumbent Mark Fox is seeking a third term as chairman.

A Marine veteran, Fox was first elected chairman in 2014, and again in 2018.

Fox touted development of the tribe’s infrastructure over the past eight years, as well as medical facilities, and expanding health insurance for tribal members.

If re-elected, he said he wants to focus on gas capture and economic development.

“People want to see the continued progress. Everybody can see not just tribal people but non-Indians as well, in the community, throughout the state, and even in the nation watching, MHA nation, have seen the tremendous progress that has been made in the last eight years,” said Fox.

Fox is being challenged by former chairman Tex Hall.

Hall served as chairman of the tribe from 1998 to 2010.

Hall said he wants to fight for landowner rights as well as tribal water rights, plus healthcare for tribal members, and wants to address what he sees as runaway spending.

“We need to focus on our medical and our health and quit focusing on Las Vegas or runaway spending on new buildings that we don’t need anymore. We need to focus on our health. We need to fix our homes. We need to create permanent jobs. We need to reinvest back at Fort Berthold,” said Hall.

The reference to Las Vegas that Hall is referring to is eight acres of land the tribe’s business council purchased in 2020 for $12-13 million.

When asked about the land, Fox defended the purchase for the tribe, saying the investment has more than doubled in value since then, and cited its proximity to nearby venues for future potential.

Either Mark Fox or Tex Hall have served as chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes for 20 of the last 24 years.

The polls are open on the reservation Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of the polling locations for each segment:

