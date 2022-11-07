Higher food costs impacting holiday grocery shopping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might be a little harder to get a turkey at a reasonable price this year, as inflation impacts holiday grocery prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports turkeys at around $1.46 per pound compared to $1.15 last year on average.

The Bisman Community Food Co-op is starting to stock up on holiday favorites like stuffing and purees for Thanksgiving, and some shoppers are navigating higher prices.

“Oh, yeah, it’s ridiculous. It’s like, you know, we used to spend maybe like $100 for the same amount of $300 now,” said Tara Morast.

Residents say even slight price changes add up when it comes to preparing a large holiday meal.

“When you only think about 30 cents per item, if you’re buying 40 items, that’s a big inflation for some families,” said Saunda Cheek.

Even with supply chain shortages and higher prices, the Food Co-op is still expecting patrons not to cut corners on their holiday spending.

“I think as long as holidays go, people are going to splurge a little more than usual as opposed to any other given week,” said Phil McMahon, general manager of the Bisman Community Food Co-op.

The Co-op deals directly with local producers and farmers, which helps them keep up with demand amid supply chain issues.

“I think people will be spending just as much, if not more than last year. Not saying they’ll be getting more for their dollar because of the increased price in products, and getting the products and things like that,” said McMahon.

He says he expects patrons to plan and budget more this year, which he says the Co-op will cater to by offering options to pre-order in-demand items like turkeys.

The Bisman Community Food Co-op has QR codes around the store for patrons to pre-order and has popular holiday items on sale during the month of November, like pies.

