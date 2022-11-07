Hess Corporation donates over 6,400 kits to support STEM education in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An energy company in Minot is using a unique technique to encourage and support STEM education in elementary schools across North Dakota.

STEM learning, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, continues to gain traction and importance in America. In response to this, Hess Corporation is happy to help provide STEM materials and curriculum.

6,400 kits are donated every year to elementary schools in North Dakota. Hess General Manager Brent Lohnes says the company is happy to encourage education in the community and hopes to help leave a lasting impact on the younger generations.

Just in time, Hess donates STEM education materials before National STEM Day on November 8.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.